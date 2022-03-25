Something’s Brewing at Problem Solved Brewing Company

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - Something’s Brewing takes us to Problem Solved Brewing Company in East Windsor. They have some new and exciting things going on, including an expansion. We’re going to talk to them about it.

“We opened our game room, as you can see with some giant Jenga behind us here,” owner Alan Bukowinski told Courtney Zieller. “We opened this in October of 2019, so just a few months before we got shut down, and it’s a great space. It’s a fun place to hang out with friends with darts, the giant Jenga, and giant Connect Four. We have TVs for the sports on the weekends, and we also rent it out as a private event space as well.”

Bukowinski said the brewery has been booking events frequently as people are looking to come out as the COVID-19 pandemic relaxes.

“People are wanting to catch up on birthdays, and retirement parties, and stuff like that,” he said.

Zieller next spoke with brewer Heath Gelinas who mentioned the brewery is now adding 16-oz cans to its repertoire as well as 32-oz crowlers.

Gelinas and Zieller next went into the beer – with the first one being a pale ale, Infinite Rotations.

“It’s a single hopped pale ale,” Gelinas said. “It’s a series of beers, so we always choose a new hop to do. One hundred percent of the malt is Thrall Family Malt from Windsor. This one showcases the single hop characteristics and clocks in at about 5.7% ABV.”

Next up was Pina Colada – a Luau inspired beer.

“We just recently had a luau here and we did some luau inspired beers,” Gelinas said. “So, we took a milkshake style beer, which basically is sort of like an IPA. It has lactose, and we added some fresh pineapple, some toasted coconut. You wouldn’t know that you’re not drinking a Pina colada.”

The last beer the two discussed was the Honey Kolsch.

“It’s a crowd favorite,” Gelinas said. “Our locals love it. Nice and light-- 4.2% ABV. It’s a mix between a pilsner and a wheat beer.

The brewery has a Pinewood Derby coming to the brewery in April as well as other events. For more information, you can check out the brewery’s webpage.

Cheers!

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.