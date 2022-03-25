Teen accused of wrong way DUI driving on I-91 ramp in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A teenager from Vernon was arrested on charges of drunk and wrong way driving.

According to state police, 18-year-old Jaiden Henry Mcmanus was charged with operating under the influence, failure to drive in a proper lane, wrong way driving, and operating without a license.

Troopers said they responded to Interstate 91 northbound Thursday just before 4 p.m. for a report of a crash on the exit 45 off ramp in East Windsor.

They said they learned that Mcmanus, who was driving a 2021 Honda Passport, had been driving south in the northbound offramp and struck a vehicle head-on. The vehicle had been stopped at a traffic control signal at the time.

They also said that Mcmanus was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Two passengers were in Mcmanus’s Honda with him.

One of them, along with the driver of the other vehicle, suffered suspected minor injuries.

Mcmanus was taken into custody and charged.

He was eventually released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and given a court date of April 18 in Hartford.

