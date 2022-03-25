UConn lookin for Sweet 16 win

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - UConn has been playing in these games for a long time.

This is 28 in a row to the sweet 16.

But as we saw Monday night, it’s getting harder and harder to win a championship.

This was our first chance to see UConn back on the court since that brutal come from behind win over central Florida.

Of course, we don’t get to see much. Only The first 15 minutes of todays 90-minute practice was open to the media.

In talking about tomorrow game Geno Auriemma admitted that everybody’s getting better and winning championships takes a lot more skill and effort.

Geno also said, “nobody’s been talking about them (Indiana) but don’t be surprised if they win the whole thing.”

The one player who has experience playing against Indiana Is Dolan Uhaz.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.