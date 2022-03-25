Ukrainian refugees head to Conn.

NEW HAVEN & HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - President Biden has promised to accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to the U.S. in the coming months.

The people tasked with the job of relocating refugees expect Connecticut will see several hundred come through in a span of a year.

It’s up to people like Chris George, the Executive Director of IRIS to help relocated refugees.

Based in New Haven with an office in Hartford, IRIS has relocated refugees for 40 years.

“It won’t be as intense and high pressure with five families arriving in one night with one days notice,” said George.

George said the process starts with screening. “They have to go through a security vetting process. There will also be a health screening and definitely health requirements, like vaccination against COVI 19.”

Right now no one knows, if the screenings will be done in Europe or the US, but once a refugee passes the screening, George says there are three paths to the US.

First, the traditional resettlement program.

“We’ll meet them at night when they arrive. They’ll probably have family members there as well,” said George.

There’s also the immigration process

“Their relatives in Connecticut will work with an immigration attorney, fill out a visa application and they’ll come on their own,” he said.

There’s also an added wrinkle, temporary housing provided by strangers through sites like Airbnb or the brand new website “Ukraine Take Shelter.”

