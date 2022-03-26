Manchester police investigate reported stabbing at hotel

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester police are investigating a reported stabbing at the Homewood Suites, located at 109 Pavilions Drive.

When officers arrived, they found three people in room 406, two of them had apparent stab wounds.

All three were taken to local hospitals.

Officers and Detectives are currently at the scene investigating and at this point there is no threat to the public.

