Woman arrested following multi-agency investigation in Hebron

HEBRON, Conn. (WFSB) - Several animals have been removed, and one person has been arrested during a multi-agency investigation at 171 Porter Road.

Over 50 animals have been taken out of the home.

The town manager confirmed that they had a warrant to go inside that house.

They say several people have complained to the local animal control about possible unsanitary conditions and neglect.

Over 30 dogs, 20 plus cats, several goats and a horse were all pulled into trailers.

Neighbor Heather Campbell said, “I looked out the window the whole street was just packed with animal control and police and it’s like, ‘what is happening out there?’”

It was her neighbor’s house getting raided.

“Its very quiet in the neighborhood. We have heard maybe one dog bark on occasion we knew there was a horse over there because we could kind of see it from the road,” said Campbell.

Hebron Town Manager Andrew J. Tierney said, “we were assisted to gain entry with the state police. Not sure if any arrests have been made yet. It’s an active and ongoing situation. So that will remain to be seen.”

It took over 20 animal control agencies and several hours of work to try and get all the animals out.

“We had the fire marshal go in and look at the house. Chatham health district was here to look at the conditions of the house., we are still waiting to hear back what they found,” said Tierney.

State police confirmed Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) is involved, along with over 20 animal control agencies.

The town manager says one woman was arrested. Police identified her as 60-year-old Joan Connelly.

Joan Connelly (WFSB)

Connelly owned and operated CT Pregnant Dog and Cat Rescue. She was a licensed animal importer, according to police reports. Their Facebook page says that organization will no longer be active as of Friday.

Do to an unforeseen incident, CT Pregant Dog and Cat rescue will no longer be active. I am so sorry to all those who... Posted by CT Pregnant Dog and Cat Rescue on Friday, March 25, 2022

The organization was investigated in 2020, but complaints started coming in about the organization in 2021. The complaints alleged animals under Connelly’s care were neglected.

The complaints were made anonymously to State Animal Control. According to police reports, despite these complaints there was insufficient evidence for a search warrant.

A DCF investigator asked for outside assistance during a home visit on March 23. The DCF agent said they had information that the owner moved and left several animals behind. A Hebron Resident Trooper, a Hebron Animal Control Officer, and a State Animal Control Officer all assisted on this home visit.

Officials determined that the conditions were unsanitary. Officials report an “overwhelming odor” of urine and feces. According to officials, they could smell the odor outside of the residence.

Hebron investigation (WFSB)

When officials entered the home, they saw dog cages, birds, and cats all throughout the home. According to officials, the floors were covered in urine and feces.

Outside, officials saw a pony, goats, and geese. They also determined the outside living environment was in poor condition.

Connelly was arrested on Friday, March 25. She was charged with three counts of cruelty to animals. She is currently being held on $10,000.00 bond.

The animals were seized from the home and are currently receiving veterinary care. Officials say that the incoming transport of animals scheduled for today is being managed, and the animals are going to predetermined homes.

The DCF has still not given any comment regarding this investigation.

The Department of Agriculture said it’s an on-going investigation.

State Animal control says they will be tracking and ensuring these animals are going to proper homes.

Hebron investigation (WFSB)

Hebron investigation (WFSB)

