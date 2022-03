Expanding access to voting through no excuse absentee ballots and early voting, making the office more accessible and community oriented, and being a better partner to small businesses in a time where they need it most are all top priorities for our campaign. I believe my background in public health is my biggest asset. Throughout my career, I have thrived on finding ways to improve people’s lives by making government work for them. And I’ve done this not from sitting behind a desk, but from learning from and listening to the very people I am tasked to serve everyday.

People want a Secretary of the State who’s going to fight for them, and they want someone who has experience running large organizations and being responsible with taxpayer dollars. That’s me.