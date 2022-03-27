Great Day CT
Off-duty firefighter helps dad, daughter escape fire

Doug Howley
Doug Howley(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - An off-duty firefighter jumped into action when he saw a fire at an apartment complex in Waterbury.

Doug Howley of the Greenwich fire Department was on his way to a birthday party on Saturday when he spotted a fire in an apartment building.

Howley saw a father and daughter trying to escape from a second-floor apartment. Officials say this is where the fire started.

According to officials, Howley’s training “kicked in” and he helped the girl and her dad get out of the building.

Waterbury Firefighters were on scene shortly after the evacuation.

Waterbury Fire
Waterbury Fire(WFSB)
Waterbury Fire
Waterbury Fire(WFSB)

