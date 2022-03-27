Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Southington community rallies after local garden is vandalized

Southington community rallies after local garden is vandalized
By Marcy Jones
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A beloved Southington community garden was vandalized on Friday.

Art For a Cause Pollinator Garden is a garden which was created for, and by community volunteers.

One volunteer made a social media post on Saturday detailing the damage the garden sustained.

She writes that a bee hotel structure, made by elementary school kids, was smashed. She continues, writing the “peace pole” was knocked to the ground, solar LED lights were smashed, and flower bulbs were trampled.

The community member continues, saying they also destroyed the “Michaela’s Garden  sign.  The sign was placed in the garden to honor 11-year-old Michaela Petit, a girl who was murdered along with her mother and sister in a Cheshire home in 2007.

The community says they are heartbroken over this vandalism.

However, they say they are not letting this dim their light.

The community has already rallied together to fix what was damaged. They are even looking to improve the garden, to make it even more special going forward.

Community members have set up a GoFundMe, which has already raised over $1,000.

For those who are interested in donating to this community garden, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Charlotte Caroll
CT '22 SUNDAY SPOTLIGHT: The differences between NCAA men's and women's facilities
Grocery prices at Stew Leonard's
CT '22: Grocery prices
tracking companies that do business in Russia
CT '22: More companies back out of Russia
More rain tonight as cold air sink into the Northeast
Technical Discussion: Cooler today... unseasonably cold & windy tomorrow!