Biden to announce proposed budget, tax hike on wealthy expected

President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C. The president is announcing his budget...
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C. The president is announcing his budget proposal on Monday.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Biden administration is expected to unveil a new minimum income tax for the ultra wealthy on Monday.

According to the White House, the plan is part of President Joe Biden’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2023.

The billionaire minimum income tax would require households with more than $100 million to pay a rate of least 20% on their full income.

Supporters said it would make sure that wealthiest Americans no longer pay a tax rate lower than teachers and firefighters.

Sources said the additional revenue could help fund green energy programs and lower the cost of prescription drugs ahead of the midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

