Community-led crisis team announced in New Haven

City leaders in New Haven announced on Monday that they’re rolling out a new community crisis response team.
By Marcy Jones
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Named “Compass,” the group aims to serve needs of the community that don’t warrant a typical police or fire department response.

Funded in part through a federal spending package, leaders said Compass will be integrated into the existing 911 non-emergency dispatch system, and the human services network of greater New Haven.

Chief of Police Renee Dominguez called it a big step forward for a more progressive response to crises.

“Take everything we can learn from around the country and kind of really tailor it to make sure that New Haven is getting what we need and is having the desired effect for both reduction of police services for fire and then for the community in a different social services kind of way,” Dominguez explained.

The community-led group has been in the works for more than 18 months.

