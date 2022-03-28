Conn. farmers hold off on growing plants outside

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -As colder temperatures are hitting Connecticut; local farmers are starting to push back their planting plans.

One farm in Cromwell says they were originally planning to plant flowers outside earlier this week but decided to push it out.

Owners Christine Whitney and her husband John say they decided to wait due to the frigid temperatures.

Phoenix Farm in Cromwell is in luck, they have a greenhouse to keep the plants warm this time of year.

All the crops are certified organic produce, and the greenhouse is heated thanks to the sun. The owners also put in a furnace for when it snows, or the temperatures hit 0°.

The Whitney’s say they’ve already planted peas outside underground but are getting ready to seed many more vegetables like tomatoes, green beans, eggplant, and zucchini for the summer.

“Last night the overnight temperatures at the farm were 20° inside the greenhouse. It got to 24° but underneath the row cover it was 36° so it kept it above freezing and the soil temperature in the greenhouse doesn’t freeze. It stays about 55° all winter which allows these guys to grow and flourish,” says Christine Whitney.

Phoenix Farm has a phone order system to pick up crops. Their farmers market opens late June, early July.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.