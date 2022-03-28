Girls Scout receive annual cookie drop

NEW BRITIAN, Conn. (WFSB) - It was a busy day for the Girl Scouts of Connecticut, today kicks off their annual cookie drop.

The big question on everyone’s mind is, in light of recent supply chain issues, will cookie distribution be impacted this year?

Girl Scouts of Connecticut CEO Diana Mahoney said, “these cookies sell themselves a bit, but our girls also work very hard at marketing their cookies.”

Starting today, Girl Scouts all over Connecticut will start the process of rolling out their iconic cookies.

“We ordered about 1.3 million packages of cookies in this site alone, we’re going to move about 13,300 and some odd cases,” said Mahoney.

New Britain has one of the largest distribution sites, with pick-ups happening for more than 13 Connecticut towns.

“They’ll take them back to their town, and they have usually a volunteer cookie manager for the town, who will go through all the boxes and split them up by girl, and then the girls will pick their cookies up and be able to deliver them to all those who ordered cookies,” said Mahoney.

Because of supply chain disruptions, there were a few hurdles to clear,

“We had challenges from the baker, this year which pushed out our delivery of cookies but we’re making it happen,” said Mahoney.

Even though the sweet treats are a big draw, the Girl Scouts of Connecticut are famous for providing so much more.

“Teaches me a lot how to help the community and how to love helping the community because everything we do it helps people but it’s also it’s fine and the whole troop is my friends so we all just get to do it together,” said Samantha Park, Girl Scout.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.