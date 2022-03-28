Hartford Police investigate shooting

Great Day CT
Shooting sends four to hospital
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating after a male with a gunshot wound went to a local hospital.

The victim, a male in his fifties, had a single gunshot wound and is currently listed in stable condition.

The location of shooting has not yet been determined.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

