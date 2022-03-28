Hartford Public School students can ditch masks starting today

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford students and teachers can finally ditch their masks Monday morning.

Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez lifted the school mask mandate.

Hartford Public Schools was one of the final districts to make the change.

Torres-Rodriguez officially lifted the school mask mandate for all districts and facilities, which meant that face coverings were made optional for all students, staff members and even visitors.

The timing may come as a slight surprise to students and parents because initially the superintendent planned to ditch the school mask mandate on April 4, which is next Monday.

However, Torres-Rodriguez said after discussing the issue with the local and state health departments and analyzing updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, district leaders decided to bump the timing up by one week.

She issued a video message to district families in which she stressed that they are not taking the step lightly.

“This decision was made in consultation with the district health and safety team our medical director and local health officials,” Torres-Rodriguez said. “We are going to provide updated information on the health and safety protocols so that all our students and staff members can feel safe and secure.”

All other COVID-19 safety guidelines will remain in place at Hartford Public Schools, including a five-day self-isolation period for anyone who tests positive for the virus.

As of Monday, the only large district in Connecticut that requires masks in schools was New Haven.

