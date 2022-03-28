I-91 north closed in New Haven due to a multi-vehicle crash
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A multi-vehicle crash closed Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven on Monday morning.
According to the Department of Transportation, the closure is between exits 6 and 8.
The crash was first reported shortly after 5:15 a.m.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
