I-91 north closed in New Haven due to a multi-vehicle crash

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A multi-vehicle crash closed Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven on Monday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, the closure is between exits 6 and 8.

The crash was first reported shortly after 5:15 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

