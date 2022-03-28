It’s New Haven Restaurant Week

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven Restaurant Week returned this week.

This time, it’s over a two-week spread.

Now in its 14th year, more than 50 eateries are taking part.

It features everything from fine dining establishments, to cafes, bakeries and fast casual restaurants.

This year, it’s not just lunch and dinner, diners will also be able to enjoy breakfast and brunch.

Meals start at $20 per person, along with deals where you can save 20 percent.

“We’re actually on our way to Claire’s right now for lunch and I would definitely love to explore New Haven a little more,” said Madeline Art of New Haven.

“I’m really excited,” said Owen Tucker-Smith of New Haven. “I feel as college students we don’t always get to experience all the wonderful restaurants around here and Restaurant Week will provide an awesome opportunity for that.”

New Haven Restaurant week runs through April 9. For a list of participating restaurants, head here.

