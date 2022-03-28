Man accused of firing gun inside bar in Milford

Great Day CT
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man is accused of firing a gun inside a bar in Milford on Friday.

Ronald Nugent, 44, of Branford, shattered a glass door at Anthony D’s Bar and Grill on New Haven Avenue, according Milford police.

Nugent is also accused of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs after the incident; however, he refused to provide a breath sample, police said.

Both incidents spanned the timeframe of 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Nugent was charged with second-degree breach of peace, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and operating under the influence.

His bond was set at $10,500 and he was given a court date of April 11.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

