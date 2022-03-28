North Haven Police investigate crash, shooting

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - North Haven Police are investigating after a car crashed into a tree then was shot by someone in another car.

Earlier today, 3/27/22, North Haven officers responded to Vista Road for the report of a shooting. The preliminary... Posted by North Haven Police Department on Sunday, March 27, 2022

The investigation shows that a car crashed into a tree on Vista Road.

Afterwards a another car approached the crashed car and began firing at it.

The second car fled the scene and was last seen headed eastbound on Dixwell Ave.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has pertinent information is asked to contact North Haven PD. Callers can remain anonymous.

