Pet foster parent recounts experience with CT Pregnant Dog and Cat Rescue

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Joann Connolly will be in court in Rockville tomorrow, after being arrested on animal cruelty charges.

Lauri Weber, a woman who says she fostered some of Connolly’s pets, says the experience was traumatizing.

Weber broke down in tears as she relived her experience fostering puppies last summer.

Weber says she fostered through Joann Connelly, the owner and operator of CT Pregnant Dog and Cat Rescue.

“I saw something online about this puppy, this mother dog and five puppies coming up from down south. If they didn’t have a foster within the next ten hours the dog and the puppies were going to be euthanized,” said Weber.

Weber says she reached out and was accepted to foster the mom, Molly, and her five puppies. Fast forward five weeks “one of them had a seizure and I took him to the vet with Joann’s permission.”

Weber says a short time later, the other puppies started having seizures, but Joann didn’t want the puppies at the vet.

“I was asked to go back and get the puppies because they weren’t doing the treatment that she wanted, which is homeopathic only,” said Weber.

For three days, Weber says she treated the puppies herself around the clock until she says she couldn’t do it anymore.

“I finally called her up and I said I don’t care what you do but these puppies are not going to die in my care. They’re not getting better. The seizures are worse,” said Weber.

Weber said the rescue came to pick up the puppies, “within 24 hours I learned one had died. Within two days another one had died of 107 fever, because she refused medical care.”

She says eventually, all of the puppies died.

“To know that we had a part in saving those puppies and saving her but only to die from distemper because of everything that happened was just, it was heartbreaking,” said Weber.

The State Animal Control Division says they received several complaints regarding the Ct Pregnant Dog and Cat Rescue, but they say they couldn’t go inside until last week.

Officials say the Department of Children and Families requested assistance after receiving information that the owner had moved and left a large number of animals behind.

Connelly was arrested on Friday and is being charged with three counts of cruelty to an animal. She’s being held on a $10,000 bond.

Officials say all of the animals who were removed from Connolly’s home have been transported and are receiving care.

