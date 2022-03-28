Republican gubernatorial hopeful Bob Stefanowski makes a trip to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man hoping to become the Republican nominee for Connecticut governor returned from a trip to Poland.

Last week, Bob Stefanowski stepped away from the campaign trail to head to Poland and help with Ukrainian refugees.

Stefanowski said has a number of connections to Poland.

He said his great grandparents came over to the U.S.

He also said he has business ties and former colleagues who are still there, helping the humanitarian crisis.

That’s what facilitated last week’s trip to the Ukrainian border.

Stefanowski said the trip to Poland was truly eye opening. He saw what the Ukrainian families were going through as they fled the Russian invasion.

However, he also said Americans are making a difference with their donations.

Channel 3 saw it through its most recent 3 Cares event where supplies were boxed up in New Haven and at the Ukrainian Home in Hartford.

Stefanowski said the donations are getting into the hands of those who need them.

“It’s one thing to watch it on TV and it’s one thing to look at the maps and the arrows going over the border, but when you hand three girls an Easter basket and the mom is crying and the dad comes up, can’t speak the language, they either speak Ukrainian, Russian or Polish, it’s just a very different experience.”

Now while he spent time on the border, Stefanowski said he also visited a school for refugee children that a former colleague set up in Poland.

