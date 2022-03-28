Space heater fire renders Hamden home uninhabitable

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A house in Hamden was deemed inhabitable following a weekend fire that firefighters said was caused by a space heater.

The Hamden Fire Department said it was called to 57 Smith Dr. shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

It said it received numerous calls from neighbors about the fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a rear bedroom window.

The fire had spread from the bedroom to a hallway.

Crews said they quickly brought the fire under control.

They found that the person who lived in the home was not there at the time and was reportedly staying with family. The American Red Cross provided assistance.

In addition to the damage by the flames, the rest of the home sustained significant smoke damage.

Firefighters said they determined that a space heater had been left on in the rear bedroom. They said it ignited some nearby combustibles.

“The Hamden fire marshal’s office would like to remind residents to turn off space heaters when no one is present in the room,” said Fire Marshal Brian Dolan. “Space heaters should also be kept three feet away from furniture, draperies, and other combustible items.”

