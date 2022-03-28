Thieves try to cut catalytic converters from Waterford business lot in broad daylight

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterford said they received several calls about suspects trying to steal catalytic converters from vehicles parked in the lot of a business over the weekend.

According to police, the calls reported the location as the Lowe’s lot and that it happened around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Waterford police released photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.

Good morning Waterford! The Waterford Speedbowl isn’t open yet, so if you see a carload of people pull up in a... Posted by Waterford Police Department on Monday, March 28, 2022

“You see the suspect car here, but the plate is stolen from another car,” police wrote. “To those who don’t read the posts completely, please just read this: That plate does not belong on that car. YES, we ran the registration plate. We also think the same group hit other parts of the state, in the same car, but had a different stolen plate on the car at the time.”

Police said what the suspects did was quick and took just a couple of minutes.

“Please don’t challenge them yourself,” police said. “As soon as you see it, call the police and let our officers handle it please.”

