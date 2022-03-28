UConn women’s basketball set to take on NC State in Elite Eight action

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - North Carolina State’s women’s basketball team has a tall order ahead of it, despite being a number 1 seed.

The Wolfpack face the University of Connecticut’s team on the Huskies’ home turf.

The NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game is set for 7 p.m. at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport.

The 2nd-seeded Huskies will be looking to make their 14th consecutive trip to the Final Four.

UConn hasn’t lost an Elite Eight game in 15 years.

The Huskies put away the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, 75-58, in the tournament’s Sweet Sixteen.

