2 arrested for gang-related drive-by shooting in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Two men were arrested for what was described by police as a gang-related drive-by shooting in Middletown that happened in the fall.

Marion Nesmith-Ortiz, 18, of Meriden, and Damajh Privott, 22, of Middletown, were identified as the suspects.

Police said they called to an area of lower Washington Street by Melilli Plaza on Nov. 3, 2021.

There, they learned that a woman driver was shot multiple times by someone in a passing vehicle. She survived.

Police said her boyfriend, Zahrod Jackson, was believed to be the intended target. He was the victim’s passenger at the time. Jackson was arrested by Middletown police for possessing a firearm as part of the incident.

Through an extensive partnered investigation between the Middletown Police Major Investigations Unit and Street Crime Unit, Nesmith-Ortiz and Privott were developed as suspects and ultimately arrested. Meriden police were said to have helped.

Nesmith-Ortiz was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, commission of a felony with a firearm, weapon in a motor vehicle, and aiding in the commission of first-degree assault. His bond was $500,000.

Privott was charged with first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, commission of a felony with a firearm, weapon in a motor vehicle, and unlawful discharge of a firearm. His bond was set at $1 million.

