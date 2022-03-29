Bright Spot: Community helps rebuild non-profit’s athletic field

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WFSB) - A community came together to help rebuild and the good deed is making all the difference.

On Saturday, March 12th, someone vandalized an athletic field belonging to ‘Make a Wish Connecticut.’

Tire tracks dug up the outdoor space in Trumbull, which is near the non-profit’s new ‘Wishing Place’ facility on Commerce Drive.

Make a Wish Connecticut took to social media posting photos of the damage on local community Facebook pages, hoping someone could help them find whoever was responsible.

And while the response they received may not have led them to whoever tore up their property, it reminded them how there is always more good to outweigh the bad.

A local Trumbull community Facebook group called ‘Trumbull Helps’ got the word out that Make A Wish Connecticut needed some help patching things up, literally.

Helping hands and busy bodies of all ages answered the call and gathered at the field this past Saturday with lots of topsoil, seed, and shovels, and got right to work.

The Nichols Fire Department and Trumbull Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 also assisted, and topsoil was donated by a local landscaper in Fairfield.

All the hard work that was spent on the field that day paid off.

And the outcome shows just how far neighbors would go to help out their new neighbors, and in the meantime restored some faith in humanity.

