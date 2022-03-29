Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Bright Spot: Community helps rebuild non-profit’s athletic field

BRIGHT SPOT: Community helps rebuild non-profit’s athletic field
By Nicole Nalepa
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WFSB) - A community came together to help rebuild and the good deed is making all the difference.

On Saturday, March 12th, someone vandalized an athletic field belonging to ‘Make a Wish Connecticut.’

Tire tracks dug up the outdoor space in Trumbull, which is near the non-profit’s new ‘Wishing Place’ facility on Commerce Drive.

Make a Wish Connecticut took to social media posting photos of the damage on local community Facebook pages, hoping someone could help them find whoever was responsible.

And while the response they received may not have led them to whoever tore up their property, it reminded them how there is always more good to outweigh the bad.

A local Trumbull community Facebook group called ‘Trumbull Helps’ got the word out that Make A Wish Connecticut needed some help patching things up, literally.

Helping hands and busy bodies of all ages answered the call and gathered at the field this past Saturday with lots of topsoil, seed, and shovels, and got right to work.

The Nichols Fire Department and Trumbull Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 also assisted, and topsoil was donated by a local landscaper in Fairfield.

All the hard work that was spent on the field that day paid off.

And the outcome shows just how far neighbors would go to help out their new neighbors, and in the meantime restored some faith in humanity.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

BRIGHT SPOT: Community helps rebuild non-profit’s athletic field
BRIGHT SPOT: Community helps rebuild non-profit’s athletic field
Bright Spot: MA student opens free prom dress shop at school
Bright Spot: MA student opens free prom dress shop at school
Two jewelry-designing sisters from Glastonbury embarked on a dark journey that has led them to...
Bright Spot: Sisters’ jewelry line makes it to Hollywood
Two jewelry-designing sisters from Glastonbury embarked on a dark journey that has led them to...
BRIGHT SPOT: Sisters to share jewelry business with the stars