Bright Spot: MA student opens free prom dress shop at school

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WFSB) - Like many high schoolers, Hannah Schmidt can’t wait for prom.

“I’m really excited to go. I just asked one of my friends to go.”

As she started shopping for the May dance, the North Attleboro High School junior thought about her classmates, specifically those who might have trouble affording a dress.

“No one should have to go out and spend $400 to $600 dollars on a dress and we’re only going to wear them one time. Why not donate them?”

She put the wheels in motion to open a dress shop at the school.

“She asked for some space. She reached out for some people she knew, created a plan for communication and we found our SRO kind of let us use her office,” says the school principal, Peter Haviland.

It’s called ‘Sparkle,’ a fitting name when you see some of the options.

Anyone is able to donate dresses, and students can make a private appointment to pick out their perfect gown at no cost.

“One of them was so, so excited. Sent me pictures in it afterwards and the other was just as excited too.”

With just two months until prom, over 80 dresses have been collected in all different colors and sizes.

“I was scared that I was only going to get a certain size range. But I actually have size 0-20 which makes me really excited.”

And with prom being a rite of passage for many, Principal Haviland acknowledges how special this is.

“The end of senior year, the end of junior year is always a special experience for all of our kids, but this year is most important because of all they’ve been through.”

Hannah says through the shop she’s been able to witness the best of humanity.

“I get emails from people every day wanting to donate it’s crazy. It reminds you like there is still is good people in the world.”

