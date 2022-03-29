Bubba Watson commits to the 2022 Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Three-time Travelers Championship winner Bubba Watson is coming back to Cromwell.

Travelers Championship organizers on Tuesday announced Watson’s return to the PGA Tour stop.

“There might not be a current player on the PGA Tour more synonymous with the Travelers Championship than Bubba,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director. “He’s obviously done well here, but he’s also embraced this community. Bubba will have a lot of people rooting for him at TPC River Highlands this year.”

Watson has won 12 times on the PGA Tour.

His victors at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell came in 2010, 2015 and 2018.

Watson is looking to become just the second player to win the Travelers Championship four times. Billy Casper won in 1963, 1965, 1968 and 1973.

Watson has pledged his support for local charities aligned with the Travelers Championship. He donated $100,000 in 2016 to the Bruce Edwards Foundation Benefit Dinner, which raised money for ALS research. After winning the Travelers Championship in 2018, Watson donated $200,000, helping the tournament that year reach $2 million in total money generated for charity. Watson directed that his money be sent to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. When a fire destroyed four buildings at Camp headquarters in Ashford, Connecticut last year, Watson made a $25,000 donation to help the rebuilding efforts.

Watson joins Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele in the field for the 2022 Travelers Championship, which will be held at TPC River Highlands.

Tournament week is June 20-26, with gates open to all spectators starting on Wednesday, June 22.

More information can be read here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.