Conn. restauranteur returns home from Poland/Ukrainian boarder

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -A Connecticut restaurateur returns home on Monday after volunteering in Poland with World Central Kitchen.

Jamie McDonald traveled to Ukraine a little over three weeks ago too cook food for Ukrainian refugees on the Ukraine boarder in Poland.

McDonald is now home, recounting his experiences on the boarder.

“Three weeks is a long time. There are no days off, one day I tried to stay in a little bit. By 6:30 in the morning I was like, alright, it’s time to go I’m here to help,” says McDonald.

McDonald says he spent 18-20 hours a day cooking soups and stews with the non-profit World Central Kitchen.

“Giving them some comfort let them know they’re safe, and there’s people out there that care about them,” McDonald says.

McDonald currently works at Bears Smokehouse BBQ in Hartford. When he got in, he got a warm welcome back from his team.

“I couldn’t do what I did without my crew, they kept the restaurant going,” says McDonald.

McDonald posted about his time in Poland on social media. He says one image he can’t forget, is the long line of refugees.

“I’d say at least 800 people in line waiting to go through customs. Like I said in my posts, it’s all women, children, and elderly,” says McDonald.

McDonald says he is committed to serve employees, guests, and communities. Even though he is home, McDonald is still helping World Central Kitchen. He says his sauces and rubs are sold at Geissler’s and other markets. McDonald says 25% of those proceeds go to World Central Kitchen.

