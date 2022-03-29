CT’s attorney general announces overbilling settlement with AMR of CT

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A settlement of more than $600,000 was reached with American Medical Response of Connecticut for overbilling practices.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and U.S. Attorney Leonard C. Boyle announced the $601,759 civil settlement on Tuesday.

They said it resolved allegations that the ambulance service overbilled the Connecticut Medicaid program.

According to Tong, a joint state and federal investigation found that between January 1, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2019, AMR billed the state Medicaid program for “advanced life support” services when it provided only “basic life support” services. The investigation found that even when local fire departments, including West Hartford, Milford, and North Haven had already provided and billed Medicaid for the advanced life support services, AMR continued to claim and bill Medicaid for those services it did not provide.

“AMR-CT billed the state for advanced life support services that local fire departments had already provided. In addition to the significant financial penalty, AMR-CT has entered into a strong consent agreement to ensure this unacceptable overbilling never happens again. Working in coordination with our state and federal partners, our office is prepared to take aggressive action against anyone who abuses our taxpayer-funded healthcare programs,” Tong said.

In addition to the $601,759 financial settlement, AMR entered in a consent agreement with the Department of Public Health to ensure future compliance with primary service area responder laws and billing laws. The DPH consent agreement requires AMR to cease and desist from providing and billing for advanced life support level of care unless it is the recognized provider of that level of care, to cease and desist from engaging in false or fraudulent billing, to comply with DPH quarterly reporting and compliance monitoring requirements for one calendar year; and to pay a civil penalty of $25,000 for having engaged in the prohibited conduct in the past.

“Connecticut residents should be rest assured that state and federal agencies are always on the watch and ready to collaborate in the investigation and prosecution of organizations whose business practices are not only unethical but illegal as well,” said Commissioner Manisha Juthani, DPH. “This settlement should serve as a notice to all that while providing safe and high-quality care is a priority, inaccurate billing processes like this will not be tolerated.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.