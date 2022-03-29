Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Cyberattack attempts to crash Bradley Airport’s website, officials say

Bradley International Airport
Bradley International Airport(Western Mass News photo)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – A cyberattack attempted to crash Bradley International Airport’s website Tuesday, officials say.

The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) says the cyber attack was a distributed denial of service (DDoS).

“The website is currently live and there is no data breach,” officials said.

The CAA says there has been no impact to operations at the airport.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A photo of a fire truck.
Crews responding to gas leak and explosion in Seymour
Driving fees.
People who don’t live in CT will have to pay fees at certain state parks
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Thursday rain
Technical Discussion: Another Day Of Cold Temps Then A Warm Up Mid-Week!