Governor to announce state funding for public safety improvements in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - State funding will be released to the Willimantic Police Department to help with public safety.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he’ll announce the specifics during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s set for 1 p.m. at the Willimantic Police Department.

Lamont said the money will help modernize the department’s public safety equipment and infrastructure.

He’ll be joined by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, state Sen. Mae Flexer, and local public safety officials.

