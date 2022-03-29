Governor to announce state funding for public safety improvements in Willimantic

Great Day CT
Willimantic police.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - State funding will be released to the Willimantic Police Department to help with public safety.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he’ll announce the specifics during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s set for 1 p.m. at the Willimantic Police Department.

Lamont said the money will help modernize the department’s public safety equipment and infrastructure.

He’ll be joined by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, state Sen. Mae Flexer, and local public safety officials.

