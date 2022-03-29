Hartford Public Schools host week of COVID vaccine clinics

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Public Schools and Griffin Health teamed up for a week of COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The clinics are available to students, staff and members of the community.

Organizers said vaccines are being offered at several different schools every evening until April 1, 2022. The time for the clinics is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The clinics align with the start of a mask-optional status at all Hartford Public Schools buildings.

No appointments are required.

First dose, second dose and booster shots are available. For those getting first-doses, second doses will be offered at the same locations the week of April 18, 2022.

Hartford Public Schools and Griffin Health scheduled vaccine clinics from March 28-April 1. (Hartford Public Schools)

For more information, head to the Hartford Public Schools website here.

