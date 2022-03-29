Local comedian shares how Oscars slap incident could change future performances

(WFSB) - One of the biggest nights in Hollywood, the Oscars, left many in shock when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock live on television.

Fellow comedians and experts say the moment could change how we view and experience comedy.

It was a joke that comedian Chris Rock made about Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, poking fun at her shaved head.

Pinkett-Smith has shared that she suffers from alopecia, a disease that causes hair loss, and why she decided to shave her head.

The Smiths were not happy with the joke.

The exchange shocking the audience and viewers at home, with many divided on who was in the wrong.

Vinnie Brand, the owner of Stress Factory, says the incident could impact overall future performances and comedians.

“I am really hopeful that people see how bad Will Smith looked and really don’t try to emulate that behavior and I hope that comedians, and I hope that comedians will continue to do what we are paid to do which is make fun of the world,” Brand said.

Brand says the art of joking has become a danger zone in society, a shift that Quinnipiac University attributes to the cultural increase sensitivity of others.

“I think it also relates back to the me-too movement where people are very sensitive now to insults. Whether its gender base, racial base or in this case medically based, I think that one for the reasons that people are actually defending Will Smith,” said Ben Bogardus, Associate Professor of Journalism at Quinnipiac University.

Professor Bogardus says that he does not believe either Will Smith or Chris Rock will fall into cancel culture but says only time will tell.

