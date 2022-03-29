New Haven FBI holds camp for students interested in law enforcement

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The New Haven FBI office is holding its prestigious camp catered to those with an interest in law enforcement.

After two years off during the pandemic, they’re back and looking for recruits.

High school juniors get the chance to get a hands-on experience, thanks to the Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA) program.

“They’re getting exposure in one week, that most universities and other programs would take six months,” said Charles Grady with FBI Public Affairs New Haven.

When you watch shows like “FBI” you can see there’s a lot more to the bureau than the agents on the ground.

FLEYA, held on Yale’s campus, is all-encompassing. There’s something for everyone.

“Maybe thought they want to be an accountant, maybe they thought they want to be an attorney because the FBI is an agency where we hire people with a multitude of backgrounds and variations of degrees,” Grady said.

Eyewitness News met two FLEYA alums whose career trajectories are heading toward law enforcement.

Marcus Payne is a Psychology Major at Post University and Jocelyn Pineda studies Criminal Justice at the University of New Haven.

They say the weeklong program has already paid dividends.

“It helps you stand out,” Payne said.

“All the people who taught us at FLEYA all the information is basically what I’m learning at the University of New Haven,” Pineda said.

Getting into FLEYA isn’t easy.

They choose 15 males and 15 females. You must be a high schooler between 16-18.

“They have to be a returning junior. They can’t be a senior graduating,” Grady said.

There’s an essay and a round of interviews but once you’re in, here’s what a week at FLEYA looks like.

There are a lot of classes.

Everything from FBI, DEA, ATF, Secret Service, you name it, they’re having classes.

Federal probation, state judges, federal judges come in to teach classes.

There are just as many hands-on exercises.

“Situational awareness exercises,” Grady said.

The week can be grueling, but alums say it’s paved a path for their future.

“It is difficult and it may not be for everybody, but I feel like the experience is really worth it. At the end of the week, you started with a whole bunch of people you’ve never met in your life and you end up talking with them for years on,” Payne said.

Those interested in the FLEYA program must apply by April 23.

The program is in late July.

