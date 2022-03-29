New Haven shuts down 5 corner stores for violations

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Elm City targeted a number of bodegas they say are causing quality of life issues for neighborhoods.

The city along with some partners from the state showed up to a number of corner stores Tuesday morning in New Haven’s Hill neighborhood.

They are not only cracking down, but also closing them down.

Notices are posted on different corner stores in the neighborhood.

Closed to customers for the foreseeable future, or at least until their violations are fixed.

“We’ve been particular focused on corner stores that have been problematic in the neighborhood,” said Mayor Justin Elicker (D - New Haven).

The city’s police, fire, building and health departments, along the state department of labor and revenue services, visited and shut down five corner stores Tuesday due to lack of compliance.

“Today we targeted problem stores that have been a nuisance in the area, mostly for quality-of-life issues, ranging from drug use to drug dealing, along with loitering,” said Lt. Justin Marshall with the New Haven Police Department.

The city says 7 Heaven and the Super Star Food Market, both on Sylvan Avenue, along with 4 Js on Davenport and J & N Food and Grocery on Lamberton all had payroll and insurance issues.

The Howard Mini Mart on Howard Avenue was closed too, which according to the city also had building and health violations, including food contamination and a leaky roof.

New Haven’s mayor and police say drug use and drug dealing, and loitering, around these types of establishments, often lead to larger issues in the neighborhoods.

These include everything from robberies to shootings, and by cracking down now, that’s what they’re trying to avoid later.

“We expect business to follow the law and we’re going to be paying attention to corner stores that are the hubs of negative activity,” Elicker said.

“Our goal is to get all these stores in compliance so they can be an asset to the neighborhood and we’re not experiencing these quality-of-life issues that are taking place here, that sometimes graduate into larger more violent issues,” Marshall said.

The mayor says they will continue to make these visits, to what they describe as “hot spot” locations across the city.

