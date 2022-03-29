Niantic Knights of Columbus making Ukrainian ‘lawn hearts,’ donating proceeds to charity

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - As Ukrainians flee their homeland from the Russian invasion, people and businesses have been trying to help the humanitarian effort.

In Niantic, the local Knights of Columbus said it is selling “lawn hearts.” Its proceeds will be matched to aid refugees now settled in Poland.

The color that’s popping up on lawns this spring is blue and yellow, a vivid reminder of the Ukrainian flag.

“And then we just added the red heart for basically love and support of the Ukrainian people,” said John Wilson, Sign Craft owner.

The project came to Wilson just three short weeks ago, from the Knights of Columbus of St. Agnes Church.

Just $20 each, $10 is for the materials while the remaining $10 will be matched by the knights’ charities supreme council in New Haven to provide shelter, food, clothing and medical supplies for displaced Ukrainians in Poland.

John Hughes is with the local knights.

“We’re coming back to John [Wilson] for 30 to 60 signs a week just to keep ahead of the need,” Hughes said.

“We feel like we are actively helping,” said Jillian Wilson, Sign Craft. “It’s hard to feel we are powerless. Everybody has something that they can do and it’s an awesome way to give back.”

Roger Estey had Sign Craft create a larger 3-foot heart for his Ukrainian-born neighbor, thanking Poland for its humanitarian efforts.

“They’ve taken in over 2 million refugees so far,” Estey said. “[That’s] really outstanding.”

The signs have been popping up all over.

More information can be found on the following websites:

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.