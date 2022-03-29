People who don’t live in CT will have to pay fees at certain state parks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it is resuming its remote non-resident parking fee system at some state parks beginning April 1.

DEEP said it will also resume in-person non-resident parking fee collection at several state parks starting on Memorial Day Weekend.

“The remote non-resident parking fee system, piloted at a small number of state parks last year, requires visitors with out-of-state registered vehicles to purchase a parking pass remotely through Reserve America, our vendor, using a smart-phone and a credit card,” DEEP said in a news release. “This system will be implemented at our shoreline state parks, Harkness Memorial, Hammonasset Beach, Rocky Neck, Silver Sands and Sherwood Island State Parks, and several of our inland state parks.”

The agency said signage is being added at those parks so that visitors are aware of the fee, and to provide directions on how to purchase a parking pass.

DEEP said it will continue to educate out-of-state visitors about the operation of this system, and failure to pay the required fee can result in the issuance of a $75 infraction fine. Visitors with out-of-state vehicles who are frequent visitors may consider purchasing a parking season pass, which permits unlimited parking at any state park for the entire season. The cost of the season pass is $112.00.

Anyone in a Connecticut-registered vehicle can still park free of charge at all state parks and forests year-round through the Passport to the Parks program.

For more information about out-of-state parking fee collection for 2022, including locations and parking fee amounts, head here.

