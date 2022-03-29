Portland High School serving up culinary experience to students

PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - A high school community is serving up some real-world experience.

The Highlander Cafe run entirely by students has been dishing out incredible food to faculty and staff at Portland High School.

“It is a real-life working kitchen, health code inspected, and we create food for teachers and staff on order on demand,” said Chandra Lawrence, culinary instructor.

Behind every successful school program is a passionate instructor. The Highlander Cafe at Portland High is no exception. It’s spearheaded Lawrence.

The fully functioning kitchen and restaurant is aimed to enrich the lives of students and staff.

Sophomore Ava Maselek is among those benefitting from it.

“It’s really cool because it’s a real kitchen and all the rules,” Maselek said. “It’s like a real job that you would take, so it’s really good to be prepared for that.”

Entirely donation based, the cafe provides a creative outlet for students and a delicious meal for staff. Even though it’s not a traditional classroom, there are still many lessons being learned.

“In a kitchen, I thought everybody did their own thing but it’s kind of nice to work with other people and help each other out, [it] definitely makes things move more efficiently,” said Trevor Tewuksbury, a senior.

Another key ingredient, according to students, is having a good time.

“It’s fun because we enjoy the baking part too,” Maselek said. “We make cake pops and we make coffee and espresso and lattes.”

It could be called a recipe for success.

“I can’t believe how many students come into here and they may not even know that this is, what they want to do for the rest of their life, and they come out of here,” Lawrence said. “And I’ve had students go to Johnson and Whales, I have students go to Manchester Community College which has a great culinary program.”

