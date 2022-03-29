Public forum to be held to discuss Tweed expansion

EAST HAVEN , CT (WFSB) - People who are united against proposals to expand Tweed New Haven airport plan to take part in a public forum.

Opponents of the Tweed expansion plan argue that it would change the area, and in some cases devalue their homes.

Tuesday night, critics said they will meet at the Hagaman Memorial Public Library to voice their displeasure and strategize how to stop the project from moving forward.

Some neighbors said they were already frustrated that Tweed recently added a large number of Avelo airlines flights, soon to be 13 destinations, and the changes have increased travelers.

Since Nov. 2021, more than 100,000 people have flown out of Tweed, compared to 2019 when just 42,000 people traveled through the airport during the entire year.

Airport leaders said overall, the changes have been great for the area.

However, some neighbors disagreed. They said they fear a proposed runway expansion and new terminal on the East Haven side of the airport would only exacerbate the issue. They argued that the projects would increase local traffic and noise pollution - and could potentially hurt their property values.

Opponents of the Tweed expansion insist it is not a done deal. They said they will meet at the library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the next steps in their fight.

Neighbors in New Haven are prepared to sound off about expansion plans for Tweed Airport.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.