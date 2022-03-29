SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Batchy Brew

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Batchy Brew in Torrington has a fresh take on coffee.

Razina Rintharamy and Ryan Batchelder started Batchy Brew just a couple years ago.

“I previously worked as a mechanic and toward the end of me being a mechanic I always wanted to do a food truck kind of thing, and Razina came up with the great idea of doing coffee. I was totally on board, we both quit our jobs and built this truck, we built the trailer and here we are,” Ryan said.

“My first job when I was 16 was a Starbucks barista and then ever since then I’ve always been in the food and beverage industry. I bartended for seven years, so I always wanted to open up my own coffee shop, and we saw the truck and trailer idea and we thought it was something we could bring here because there’s nothing else like it around here,” Razina said.

They do private events and fairs, but you can always count on finding the truck parked in front of the Taste of Thailand.

You can order online ahead of time, or just walk up to the truck, which was perfect during the pandemic.

“Honestly it was kind of a blessing in disguise to be open during COVID because a lot of things weren’t open for seating. We were the only coffee shop open at the time and we had no seating. Everything was just walk-up business, and everyone loved it. Yeah it was definitely a blessing, for sure,” said Razina.

They’re both from Torrington and say they feel the love from their community, which keeps coming back for their coffee.

“Definitely our most popular item is our latte, so we use local roasters out of Newington and also out of Watertown, and our lattes we can do iced, hot, basically anything we can do iced, hot, on the menu, but every month we come out with specials so this month we have a Lucky Latte which is Lucky Charms inspired, we also have a matcha which is kind of like a shamrock shake from McDonald’s but it’s caffeinated and it’s not blended. We just come up with really fun stuff, we try to keep it fresh and new so we can attract more people to come and try our coffee,” Razina said.

The Lucky Latte has been a hit during the entire month of March, but Razina says her go-to is the Maple Brown Sugar Americano, which can be made into a latte, or even just a flavored coffee.

“I don’t know I’m pretty basic, I like the pistachio latte is pretty good, or just a plain vanilla latte is really good,” said Ryan.

They say what’s even better is their plans brewing for the future.

