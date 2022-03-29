Some pushing back over gas tax cut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Some are pushing back over a gas tax cut.

This Friday, the state tax of 25 cents will be suspended to bring some relief at the pump.

It could cost many smaller gas stations hundreds of dollars.

But a tax break will cost gas stations that don’t get rid of the gas they have by Friday.

“If it’s cheaper it will be easier on people,” said Josh Willard of Old Lyme.

Relief at the pump is coming soon.

Legislation passed last week suspends the state 25-cent gas tax for three months.

Some are unhappy, especially smaller gas stations who have paid top dollar for the gas they have now and will still have after this Friday when the prices are supposed to drop.

“I don’t want to have a fight with the same people we pay our tax dollars to already, but they are not leaving us any choice here,” said Michael Fox of Gasoline and Automotive Service Dealers of America.

Fox is challenging the legislation on behalf of the Gasoline and Automotive Service Dealers.

He says smaller gas stations will lose hundreds of dollars and can’t afford to suspend the gas tax because they’ve already bought higher priced gas.

What does that mean for you?

Some gas stations may not lower their prices right away.

They may wait a few days until they use up what they have.

Lawmakers agreed to hold back the tax break a week to give gas stations more time to sell what they have.

Some need more time.

If gas stations don’t lower their prices, they could be accused of price gouging.

“A little disappointed there are some smaller stations that have a lot in there, maybe the middle man that are selling this wholesale can pass along some of the tax cut to these gas stations as well,” said Governor Ned Lamont (D – Connecticut).

Gas stations say it’s unlikely wholesalers will drop their prices and this situation may be resolved in another week or so, especially if the cost of gas goes down.

If you suspect price gouging, you should contact the attorney general with specific information like the name of the gas station and the date.

For information on how to report price gouging, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.