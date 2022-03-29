State employees continue to work virtually

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut companies are bringing their employees back to the office.

This is not the case for many state employees, which is causing problems for Hartford businesses.

Most state employees can continue working remotely for most of the work week. Several Hartford companies like Aetna and Travelers have already made the decision to bring their employees back with a hybrid schedule.

“It doesn’t make any sense to me, and frankly I think it’s reprehensible,” says Mac Downtown owner Steven Abrams.

The decision to keep state workers remote comes after a series of arbitrations between Governor Lamont’s administration and the State Employee Bargaining Agent Coalition, also known as SEBAC. SEBAC is a union that represents many state workers.

“Look we tried to get as many people back to the office as we could. We were taken to arbitration. There were some decisions made and we’re doing everything we can to get people back to work and make sure they enjoy some of the great amenities you have in downtown Hartford,” says Governor Lamont.

Commissioners and agency heads can make decisions on who continues teleworking based on productivity levels. Mayor Luke Bronin says he wants to see more people back in Hartford.

“We understand the nature of work has changed a little bit and we must adjust to that, but we’d love to see all our employers, including the state, bring their folks back. I think organizations lose something when they are too remote,” says Bronin.

Governor Lamont’s administration says state employees are working under a temporary telework agreement until a more thorough agreement can be finalized.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.