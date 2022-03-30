Bright Spot: Wethersfield native sings national anthem at Celtics game

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Wethersfield native and former Wethersfield High Choralaire had the opportunity of a lifetime, but it didn’t necessarily fall into her lap.

She sought it out herself, the kind of persistence that almost always pays off.

Idalis Irizarry has sung the National Anthem many times before, but never at a national sporting event.

“This was my first time, and it was great. Every part of it was awesome.”

Earlier this month, she was asked to belt out the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ during a Celtics home game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

“I said I’m a performer, I went to Berklee, and I would love to have this opportunity if you would have me, and a few weeks later someone reached out to me and said, yeah we’d love to have you on this stage.”

Next thing she knew, she found herself in the middle of center court at TD Garden.

“It kind of just happened quick, they said here’s your mic and I went right out in the middle of the court and boom I started.”

Idalis says it was a rush, and the audience’s energy was contagious, but it was also meaningful for her.

“It’s really cool as a woman who is made up of different backgrounds and cultures to be able to perform the anthem on stage like that.”

Idalis is Puerto Rican, Indian and Italian.

“I come from all these places, but in the end all of us do, and we come together through music and through this performance of the anthem.”

Since the performance, Idalis sent out more audition videos to teams like the Red Sox, the Yard Goats, and other sporting venues here in Connecticut.

