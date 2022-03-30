Controlled burn prescribed to Machimoodus State Park

MOODUS, Conn. (WFSB) - The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) had a prescribed controlled burn at Machimoodus State Park.

The burn removes underbrush so the natural summer grasses in certain designated areas can thrive.

Sometimes you have to burn grassland and forest in order for the echo system to survive and flourish.

The prescribed burn today was the first of the season for the DEEP.

“This particular area had five different units. We burned two units today,” said DEEP Forest Supervisor Helene Hochholzer.

The first was a 4-acre section clogging the undergrowth with bittersweet.

“Then we moved on to the second with 4.42 acres. Both considered successful burns,” said Hochholzer.

DEEP crews surround and guide the burn thru the site until all the embers are out.

“It’s 100% healthy. Our group is completely in favor of it, it’s a great way to regenerate natural native plant growth,” said Tanya Bourgoin, a member of Friends of Machimoodus, Sunrise State Parks.

The 400-acre park is popular with hikers and dog walkers.

This is the state deep’s first burn of the season. Several more like this are planned this spring.

“We have the Suffield Wildlife Management area. Then we have the Matianuck Natural Area Preserve, most of these will probably be burned in the next few weeks,” said Hochholzer. “We have a field right over there, which is a third field we were hoping to burn today, but conditions weren’t just right, a little too wet.”

Conditions have to be just right to do one of these prescribed burns.

If you have sustained winds of 9 MPH, you’re not going to burn.

