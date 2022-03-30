Great Day CT
Deadly crash under investigation in Hartford

A crash closed Barbour and Nelson streets in Hartford on Wednesday morning.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An overnight crash in Hartford was deadly, according to police.

A Channel 3 crew found that Barbour and Nelson streets were closed on Wednesday morning.

However, the area has since reopened.

The crash happened near the Salvation Army in the city’s north end.

Eyewitness News found a damaged vehicle. Both doors were ripped off.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

Police have yet to release any details.

