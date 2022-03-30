Fairfield PD: Man struck, killed by Metro North Train
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) – Police are investigating after a man was struck by a train in Fairfield.
Officials say they are on scene on 165 Commerce Drive.
According to Fairfield Police, the man was struck by a Metro North Train.
Metro-North officials say customers traveling on the New Haven Line should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.
Stay with Channel 3 for the latest updates.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.