Fairfield PD: Man struck, killed by Metro North Train

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) – Police are investigating after a man was struck by a train in Fairfield.

Officials say they are on scene on 165 Commerce Drive.

According to Fairfield Police, the man was struck by a Metro North Train.

Metro-North officials say customers traveling on the New Haven Line should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

