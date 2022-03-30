Great Day CT
Gov. Lamont plans to sign outdoor dining bill today

By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An extension of a COVID-born bill that relaxes rules for outdoor dining is set to be signed into law on Wednesday.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a signing ceremony in West Hartford Center at 11:15 a.m.

House Bill 5271 allows the relaxed rules on outdoor dining at restaurants that Lamont established in response to the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic to remain in effect for at least another 13 months.

Lawmakers passed it last week.

The bill gives restaurants the right to offer their outdoor seating along sideways and in parking lots, provided the spots are also approved by the municipalities’ zoning boards.

