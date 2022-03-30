Great Day CT
Gov. to talk about suspension of bus fares

Riders get on a CT Fastrak bus.
Riders get on a CT Fastrak bus.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Bus fares in Connecticut will be suspended for three months.

Gov. Ned Lamont said it’s part of the emergency bipartisan legislation that he signed into law last week.

Lamont scheduled a news conference to talk about it. It’s set for 10 a.m. at State House Square in Hartford.

From April 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022, all CTtransit local, express, and CTfastrak routes will offer fare-free transportation for customers.

The legislation was in response to the global rise of fuel prices.

