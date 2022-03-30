Hamden police ask for public’s help in curbing broad daylight crimes

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Town leaders in Hamden said they are stepping up security after a recent rash of violent crimes.

Another meeting in a series about the issue is set to happen on Wednesday night.

While some measures have already been taken, local leaders said they also want to increase public awareness because some of the criminals have struck in broad daylight

One of the crimes that really shocked and angered the public took place earlier this month outside the Shop Rite store on Dixwell Avenue. Police said three men attacked a woman in her 70s. They threw her to the ground and stole her car. The victim survived, but she suffered serious injuries including two pelvic fractures.

Then last month, an 83-year-old woman was knocked to the ground when a man attempted to steal her purse.

Hamden police said they have responded to the crimes by taking several steps designed to increase safety, including adding officers to patrol high-visibility areas such as shopping centers. They said they are also increasing security cameras and lighting in shopping areas, and police have been meeting more frequently with residents by holding public forums like the one scheduled for Wednesday.

The meeting has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall.

Police said they are confident they can curb the crimes, but they asked for help from the public.

They asked people to follow a few commonsense tips such as parking close to the store in well-lit areas and leaving a pocketbook at home if possible. They recommended instead just putting an ID, some cash or a credit card in pockets.

